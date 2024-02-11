Football isn’t your thing, but you’re going to a Super Bowl watch party anyways. We get it. Many, many Americans are in the same boat each year. Fact is, the commercials and musical performances are more of a draw for some people than the Big Game itself.

If you’re just tuning in the Super Bowl festivities and want to know what to expect outside all the football stuff, we’ve got you covered.

Who is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show? Who else is performing at the Super Bowl?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Usher, the king of R&B, will perform the halftime concert this year.

In a statement to Billboard, Usher said it's the honor of a lifetime to check a Super Bowl performance off his bucket list.

"…I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

Usher previously unveiled a trailer for the halftime show, saying that the upcoming performance has been "30 years in the making." While we don't know which song he'll open with, there are some clues.

He won't be the only big name to take the stage, however.

Country star Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem prior to the game.

Rapper and singer Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" and musical artist Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as part of the pregame lineup.

The entertainment will be accompanied by American Sign Language performances. Actor Daniel Durant will sign the national anthem, model/dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful" and actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as well as the halftime show.

Kickoff will be around 5:30 p.m. CT, but pregame festivities will begin well before that. If you want to see the National Anthem and other pre-game music performances, your best bet is to tune in around 4 p.m.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.