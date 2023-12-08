Giants QB Tommy DeVito hilariously ranks Italian foods: ‘You can do anything with a cutlet'

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Below are the best Italian foods, capisce?

Giants quarterback and New Jersey native Tommy DeVito took some time to rank some of his favorite Italian foods ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers.

Alongside TikToker Meals_by_Cug, DeVito was given five pastas and five entrees to rank in each category.

DeVito's top five pastas are:

Penne Vodka Linguine with clams Bolognese Ravioli Lasagna

When it came to entrees, things got a little more heated.

First, DeVito and Cug did not necessarily like some of their options, including shrimp scampi and veal marsala, which they said was "useless."

However, there was no dispute on what entree was #1: Cutlets.

Tommy Cutlets 🤌



"You can do anything with a cutlet," DeVito said. "Sandwich or dinner."

DeVito, who grew up in northern New Jersey and went undrafted earlier this year, has embraced his Italian-American culture along with doubling the Giants' season win total in his first four starts.

He has been nicknamed Tommy "Cutlets" for his love of his mom's chicken cutlets, and Giants fans can't seem to get enough of their hometown quarterback amid an otherwise disappointing season.