Here's a list of all the active NFL players born outside of the United States

American football is becoming a global game.

Over the last 20 years, the NFL has formed various programs in an attempt to welcome more international players into the league.

The NFL International Development Practice Squad Program, running from 2004 to 2009, assigned players from outside the United States and Canada to NFL practice squads. In 2017, the International Player Pathway (IPP) program was implemented to provide non-American and non-Canadian players with more opportunities to make it to the NFL.

So, how many international players are in the NFL? And how many come from each country? Here's a full breakdown:

How many international players are in the NFL?

Since the start of the IPP program, 37 international players have signed with NFL clubs. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata (Australia) and Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany) have been two of the most notable signings through the program.

At the end of the 2022 season, there were 82 players born outside of the Untied States in the NFL -- either on active rosters or practice squads. Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell (American Samoa), Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (Canada) and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (Jamaica) were some of the most successful players.

List of NFL international players by country

Here's a look at where the 82 international players from 2022 were born, with the team they were on last season:

American Samoa

Penei Sewell, Lions OT

Australia

Michael Dickson, Seahawks P

Jordan Berry, Steelers P*

Daniel Faalele, Ravens OT

Cameron Johnston, Texans P

Arryn Siposs, Eagles P

Mitch Wishnowsky, 49ers P

Matt Leo, Eagles DE*

Jordan Mailata, Eagles OT

Austria

Sandro Platzgummer, Giants RB*

Bernhard Raimann, Colts OT

Bernhard Seikovits, Cardinals TE*

Bahamas

Michael Strachan, Colts WR

Belgium

Corliss Waitman, Broncos P

Belize

Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Buccaneers NT

Brazil

Cairo Santos, Bears K

Cameroon

Arnold Ebiketie, Falcons OLB

Canada

Eli Ankou, Bills DT

Tevaughn Campbell, Jaguars CB

Chase Claypool, Bears WR

Christian Covington, Chargers DT

Drew Desjarlais, Saints/Patriots OG*

Neville Gallimore, Cowboys DT

Michael Hoecht, Rams OLB

Jevon Holland, Dolphins S

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers RB

Ryan Hunter, Chargers OL*

Nikola Kalinic, Colts TE

Brayden Lenius, Falcons WR*

Jesse Luketa, Cardinals OLB

Josh Palmer, Chargers WR

Nathan Shepherd, Jets DT

Benjamin St-Juste, Commanders CB

N'Keal Harry, Bears WR

John Metchie III, Texans WR

Alaric Jackson, Rams OT

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Jonathan Kongbo, Broncos DL

Denmark

Hjalte Froholdt, Browns OG

England

Julian Okwara, Lions DE

Germany

David Bada, Commanders DT

Marcel Dabo, Colts DB*

Aaron Donkor, Seahawks OLB*

Dominik Eberle, Lions K

Jakob Johnson, Raiders FB

Vyncint Smith, Buccaneers/Broncos/Colts WR*

Ghana

Brian Asamoah, Vikings ILB

Greece

George Karlaftis, Chiefs DE

Kyle Hamilton, Ravens S

Guinea

Kwity Paye, Colts DE

Haiti

Lewis Cine, Vikings S

Italy

Max Pircher, Rams OT*

Jamaica

Corey Ballentine, Packers CB

Danielle Hunter, Vikings DE

Max Peart, Giants OT

Japan

DaeSean Hamilton, Texans/Dolphins WR*

Kosovo

Lirim Hajrullahu, Cowboys K*

Lebanon

Zein Obeid, Lions OG*

Mexico

Isaac Alarcón, Cowboys DT*

Alfredo Gutiérrez, 49ers OT*

Netherlands

Thomas Odukoya, Titans TE*

Nigeria

Nelson Agholor, Patriots WR

Jeremiah Attaochu, Chargers OLB

Ben Banogu, Colts DE

Kingsley Jonathan, Bears DE

Efe Obada, Commanders DE

Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins OLB

Amen Ogbongbemiga, Chargers LB

David Ojabo, Ravens OLB

Chukwuma Okorafor, Steelers OT

Romeo Okwara, Lions DE

David Onyemata, Saints DE

Joseph Ossai, Bengals DE

Scotland

Graham Gano, Giants K

South Africa

Greg Joseph, Vikings K

South Korea

Younghoe Koo, Falcons K

Spain

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Seahawks WR

Tonga

Netane Muti, Raiders OG

Vita Vea, Broncos DT

Trinidad and Tobago

Javon Kinlaw, 49ers DT

Turkey

Chris Conley, Titans WR

Venezuela

José Borregales, Buccaneers K

*practice squad player in 2022

How many international players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Just nine players born outside the United States are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with kicker Morten Andersen as the most recent induction. Here's the full list with each player's birth country, position and induction year: