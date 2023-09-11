How Packers are affected by Aaron Rodgers' injury with Jets

The New York Jets could have not endured worse luck on their opening night.

Just four plays into his debut with the team, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury that the Jets said pertained to the ankle. Rodgers did not return to the game and was ruled out in the second quarter. The injury of course has complications for the Jets.

His offseason acquisition from the Green Bay Packers almost instantly put them in conversations to win the Super Bowl, with the Jets already boasting a top defense under head coach Robert Saleh. But even though Rodgers is no longer a Packer, his injury may still affect the franchise next offseason.

Among the reported details in the trade, the Jets received Rodgers, a 2023 first-rounder that became DE Will McDonald IV and a 2023 fifth-rounder that was traded.

The Packers received a 2023 first-rounder (DE Lukas Van Ness), a 2023 second-rounder (TE Luke Musgrave) and a 2023 sixth-rounder (K Anders Carlson). Green Bay will also receive a 2024 conditional second-round pick, but that can bump to a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of snaps this year.

So, the Packers may have already received their compensation from the Jets for the four-time league MVP and Super Bowl winner. How each of their three 2023 picks fare in the future will determine who really won the trade.

But that depends on the severity of Rodgers' injury, which the NFL world hopes doesn't put him on the sidelines for long.