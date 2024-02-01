How Ravens star Mark Andrews helped save a woman's life mid-flight

Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews helped save a woman's life during a flight Thursday morning.

The three-time Pro Bowler was aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Phoenix when a female passenger suffered a medical emergency mid-air, according the Ravens.

The story of what happened next was shared by another passenger, Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) on X, and confirmed by Andrews via the Ravens.

A doctor and a nurse aboard the flight attended to the woman but couldn't find a strong pulse. The woman's blood pressure was also low and she required oxygen to breathe, according to Springs.

That's when Andrews stepped in and asked whether she could be experiencing a blood sugar issue. Andrews, who has Type 1 diabetes, then offered up his diabetic testing kit and provided guidance to the medical professionals on how to use it, according to Springs.

The woman's heart rate eventually stabilized and paramedics were on-scene when the flight arrived to Phoenix, Springs said.

Mark Andrews saved a woman's life on a flight because he had his diabetic testing kit 💜 pic.twitter.com/4r0eZf4e5x — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 1, 2024

"Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare," Springs wrote on X. "As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing."

In a statement released through the Ravens, Andrews said: "In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed."

Andrews, 28, just finished up his sixth NFL season after Baltimore fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. According to the Ravens, Andrews wears a blood sugar monitor during games and checks it between offensive series.

Andrews actually had a near-death experience of his own in college. When he was a freshman at Oklahoma, Andrews was found unresponsive by his roommate and teammate, Wesley Horky, due to hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. But Horky helped save Andrews by shoving fruit chews in his mouth before paramedics arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship.