How to watch 49ers-Ravens Week 16 NFL game live online, on TV

It's No. 1 seed versus No. 1 seed. MVP candidate(s) versus MVP candidate. And it's under the lights on Christmas Day.

The 11-3 San Francisco 49ers will host the 11-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 16, a game with crucial implications for both sides.

San Francisco can inch closer to the all-important No. 1 seed after the Philadelphia Eagles dropped to 10-4, with Baltimore hoping to do the same before it plays the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers have passed their big-game tests this season with flying colors when healthy, but the Ravens with their top-ranked defense and run game present a unique challenge.

Here's how to watch the blockbuster Week 16 matchup:

When is the 49ers vs. Ravens Week 16 game?

The 49ers and Ravens will meet on Monday, Dec. 25.

What time is the 49ers vs. Ravens Week 16 game?

Kick-off from Levi's Stadium is set for 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Ravens Week 16 game

49ers vs. Ravens will air on ABC. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Ravens Week 16 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: ABC, ESPN+

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Ravens Week 16?

It's expected to be a solid day of football at Levi's. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 62 degrees with partly cloudy skies on Monday. Winds will be light and variable.

5 players to watch in 49ers-Ravens Week 16

QB Brock Purdy, 49ers: It's simple. If Purdy has a strong stat line backed with a win, his MVP case should be all but solidified despite two more games on the regular-season schedule. It would be a statement the rest of the league can't neglect.

QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens: He can do it through the air and on the ground. He might need to do more in the latter, though, following Keaton Mitchell's season-ending ACL injury. If Jackson does the above instead of Purdy, he would likely become the MVP favorite.

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: Tom Brady knows a thing or two about MVPs, and he believes CMC is the favorite. The Ravens are the best in points allowed per game, but if McCaffrey does his thing, it could be a different story.

S Geno Stone, Ravens: The third-year Iowa product is enjoying a breakout year with six interceptions. He could be a game-changing player for the defense while Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney are additional names to keep tabs on.

LB Fred Warner, 49ers: Baltimore boasts the top-ranked rushing attack while San Francisco equips the best rush defense. But recent injuries to the defensive line and missed-tackle woes have hurt the 49ers in recent weeks. Warner, the heartbeat of the defense, needs to lead by example to stop Jackson from doing his thing.