How to watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Week 9 Germany matchup

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is packed with riveting matchups.

Perhaps none is more enticing than the early morning opener on Sunday, which will feature the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs facing off in Germany.

It's a battle of two 6-2 teams in the AFC, each having the quality to reach the AFC Championship Game and, potentially, earn a Super Bowl appearance.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It'll also mark the first time star wideout Tyreek Hill will play his former team after Kansas City dealt him to Miami in the 2022 offseason. This game is technically a home contest for the Chiefs, though Hill won't get a proper homecoming at Arrowhead Stadium.

Still, it's Patrick Mahomes versus Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Reid versus Mike McDaniel and Hill versus Travis Kelce, among other clashes. Here's what to know about the highly anticipated affair:

When is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs Week 9 game?

The Dolphins and Chiefs will face off on Sunday, Nov. 5.

What time is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs Week 9 game?

Kickoff time from Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs Week 9 game

The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Locals in Miami can watch the game via NBC6 here.

Have Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa faced off before?

Yes, Mahomes and Tagovailoa last played against each other in 2020, a game the Chiefs won on the road 33-27.

Tagovailoa was a rookie then and did not have the talent and system around him that he does today, namely Hill at wide receiver. In that game, the Alabama product completed 28 of 48 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns and one pick while rushing for a touchdown.

Mahomes completed 24 of 34 passes for 393 yards, two touchdowns and three picks, with Hill grabbing one of those touchdowns on three catches for 79 yards. Kelce put up 136 receiving yards on eight catches and a touchdown.