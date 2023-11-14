How to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 11

This Super Bowl rematch is also a potential Super Bowl preview.

The official rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles could come in February, with each team sitting atop their respective conference heading into Week 11. That would be the only way for the Eagles to fully avenge a 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in February, in which Philadelphia surrendered a 10-point lead.

A marquee Monday Night Football matchup will have to suffice for now. It has the feel of championship week, with both the 8-1 Eagles and the 7-2 Chiefs getting an extra week to prepare following a week off.

Andy Reid, as Eagles fans well know, has capitalized on that extra week's preparation throughout his coaching career, going 27-4 when coming off a bye. If he adds another win to that total on Monday, his defense will likely have played a major part in the victory.

The Chiefs, who have made three of the last four Super Bowls thanks primarily to Patrick Mahomes and their offense, have been led mostly by the other side of the ball this season. Kansas City has allowed the second-fewest points per game at 15.9 and the fourth fewest total yards per game at 288.2.

They'll face an Eagles team that is top-10 in both categories on the offensive end, with Jalen Hurts and Co. having scored the third-most points per game this season at 28.0 and tallied the eighth-most yards per game at 376.8. That output was highlighted by star wideout A.J. Brown breaking an NFL record with six consecutive games with 125 or more receiving yards, a streak that was snapped in Week 9.

The statistics, records and star power sure make it sound like these two teams are on a collision course to meet in February. But first, a preview of that potential rematch.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Monday's game between the Eagles and Chiefs.

When do the Eagles play the Chiefs?

The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Chiefs game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color analysis) are on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs Chiefs live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: ABC, ESPN+

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Chiefs?

Cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a high temperature of 52 degrees are expected in Kansas City on game day, according to NBC Philadelphia.