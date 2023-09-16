How to watch NFL Sunday Ticket, RedZone in 2023

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (left), Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (right)

The 2023 National Football League campaign is here, and there are will be countless games every week to keep you occupied until February.

But figuring out where to go to watch your favorite team play is a little different this season and beyond.

YouTube and YouTube TV is now the home for the NFL Sunday Ticket package for at least the next seven years, as Google outbid Amazon and ESPN and won the rights for it in December of 2022. It came at a hefty cost, too, as YouTube is set to pay $2 billion a year over the seven-year span, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That means DirectTV is no longer the home of such services, as it had been since 1984 when NFL Sunday Ticket initially launched.

So, here's what to know to catch the NFL action in 2023:

What channel is Sunday Ticket on?

NFL Sunday Ticket is now on YouTube and YouTube TV.

How much does NFL Sunday Ticket cost on YouTube and YouTube TV?

Users already subscribed to YouTube TV can find regular prices starting at $299. NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone costs $349, but there's currently a $50 discount applicable until Sept. 19. After that, the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone package increases to $389.

If you're not subscribed to YouTube TV, you can order NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube's Primetime Channels. The price starts at $399 ($439 with NFL RedZone), but after Sept. 19, it will increase to $449 ($489 with NFL RedZone).

You can find the $50 discount page here.

How can I watch NFL Sunday Ticket?

YouTube TV subscribers will find on Sundays that Sunday Ticket will emerge via the home tab, live guide and NFL page.

Non-YouTube TV subscribers can access Sunday Ticket via the Movies & TV tab or on the NFL page in the subscriptions tab.

How can I watch NFL RedZone?

NFL RedZone has several partners, which can be found here. They include YouTube TV, Xfinity, DirectTV, Dish, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum, FuboTV, Optimum, Cox and Fios by Verizon.

Local providers can be found by clicking on the respective team logo here.

How can I watch NFL games without cable?

With streaming becoming more popular each year, there are several ways to watch NFL games in 2023 without cable. Streaming options such as YouTube TV, Peacock, NFL+ and more offer packages so you don't miss a beat.