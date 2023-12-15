How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars on Sunday Night Football in Week 15

Sunday Night Football in Week 15 features a showdown of two first-place teams.

The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) will host the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (10-3) under the bright lights of SNF.

The Ravens entered Week 15 atop the conference standings with a 10-3 record, holding a one-game edge over the Miami Dolphins. Lamar Jackson and Co. have won three straight games, most recently outlasting the Los Angeles Rams in an overtime thriller. Ravens wideout Tylan Wallace returned a punt 76 yards to the house for a walk-off touchdown.

Baltimore will mark Jacksonville's third consecutive opponent from the AFC North, and the Jags will be hoping the third time's the charm. After falling to Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, Jacksonville lost to Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, playing just days after a gruesome-looking ankle injury, was picked off three times by Cleveland in the 31-27 loss.

So, will the Jaguars get back on track with both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts right on their heels? Or will the Ravens take another step toward a division crown and the No. 1 overall seed?

Here's how to watch the AFC battle on SNF.

When is the Ravens vs. Jaguars Week 15 game?

The Ravens-Jaguars game takes place on Sunday, Dec. 17.

What time does the Ravens vs. Jaguars Week 15 game start?

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Ravens vs. Jaguars Week 15 game on?

Ravens-Jaguars will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with "Football Night in America" as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth preview the contest.

How to stream the Ravens vs. Jaguars Week 15 game live

The game will be available to stream on Peacock and NBC.com.