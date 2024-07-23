Joe Burrow shows off surprising hairdo at Bengals training camp

Will the real Joe Burrow please stand up?

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback debuted a new look when he arrived at the team's training camp on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old star trimmed his brown locks and instead rocked a bleach-blonde buzzcut.

Burrow has sported longer hair since arriving in the NFL and even had it on display in Paris just last month.

Joe Burrow last month in Paris vs today in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/u3BPqzDhju — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 23, 2024

The surprising new look caught fans across the NFL off guard, with some making comparisons to rapper Eminem and WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

Joe Burrow leading us all in to Paycor Week 1: pic.twitter.com/BEhO9rXR4s — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) July 23, 2024

Cody is currently getting a lot of mainstream attention from Joe Burrow’s recent haircut 😭😭



Take a look at the replies @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/CvQM9lO5N0 — #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) July 23, 2024

Perhaps the new hairdo will bring better vibes for Burrow, who missed the Bengals' final seven games in 2023 with a torn ligament in his right wrist.