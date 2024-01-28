‘Lamar Jackson is unreal': Social media goes wild after Ravens QB catches his own pass

Lamar Jackson is doing it all for the Baltimore Ravens.
The MVP quarterback, starting his first AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, had everyone shaking their heads on Sunday.
During the second quarter, Jackson threw a pass to his left that was batted down at the line of scrimmage. With the ball floating through the air, the Chiefs appeared poised for an interception. That was until Jackson made a play of his own.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
The Ravens quarterback turned into a wide receiver, outrunning the defenders to catch his own pass and run for a 13-yard gain.
Understandably, social media was stunned by Jackson's innovative play. It's not often that a quarterback catches his own pass and then runs for a first-down...
NFL
Several users quickly thought back to Super Bowl XLVI, when Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was caught saying '"My husband can not f------ throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."
Despite Jackson's miraculous play, Baltimore are struggling to move the ball against Kansas City's defense. The Chiefs lead 17-7 at halftime, with just 30 minutes to play before an AFC champion is crowned.