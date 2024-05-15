It's time to block off Monday nights on your calendars.
The schedule release for the 2024 NFL season is now live, meaning all games -- from dates to times to networks -- are officially known.
With it came the unveiling of the Monday Night Football schedule. It includes the San Francisco 49ers hosting the New York Jets in Week 1, with the 49ers also hosting the Detroit Lions in Week 17 in a rematch of the recent NFC Championship Game.
Other intriguing matchups include the Houston Texans at the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Rams.
Here's a full look at the Monday Night Football games in 2024, which will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.
2024 Monday Night Football schedule
Week 1: Sept. 9
NFL
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Week 2: Sept. 16
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3: Sept. 23 - Doubleheader
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 4: Sept. 30 - Doubleheader
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Week 5: Oct. 7
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6: Oct. 14
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Week 7: Oct. 21 - Doubleheader
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
Week 8: Oct. 28
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 9: Nov. 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10: Nov. 11
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams
Week 11: Nov. 18
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Week 12: Nov. 25
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 13: Dec. 2
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
Week 14: Dec. 9
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Week 15: Dec. 16 - Doubleheader
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Dec. 23
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
Week 17: Dec. 30
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
How to watch Monday Night Football games
Monday Night Football games are broadcast on ESPN and ABC.