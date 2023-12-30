Most viral Chicago sports moments of 2023

In this day and age, the internet can be a hellscape. The social media landscape was designed to bring a diverse world of people closer together. More often than not, it does the opposite.

But once in a while, a beacon of light breaks through the shadow of dissonance, and we move through cyberspace with a singular purpose.

These are the viral moments. The fleeting moments we laughed, trolled, or simply enjoyed life's chaos in perfect harmony. And unless you're chronically online (like I am), there's a chance you may have missed a few.

These were the top viral Chicago sports moments of 2023:

Diar DeRozan beats the Raptors

No one, and I mean NO ONE, took the NBA by storm like DeMar DeRozan's nine-year-old daughter did in last season's Play-In Tournament.

Back in April, the Chicago Bulls pulled off a stunning 19-point comeback win over the Raptors in a game that was ultimately decided by Toronto's abysmal 18-for-36 (50%) free throw shooting. The team's worst free throw performance of the season could only be attributed to a little girl in the crowd who let out an obnoxiously loud shriek each time the Raptors stepped up to the free throw line. That little girl was Diar DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter is so f’ing real for thispic.twitter.com/NlqNarsuXZ — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) April 13, 2023

The internet had an absolute blast with this one. United Airlines even offered to fly her out to Miami for the Bulls' next Play-In game. The Bulls were eliminated by the Heat later that week, but the memes we got from the time Diar DeRozan sent the Raptors packing will live on forever.

Diar DeRozan last night: pic.twitter.com/QGT48s31tz — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) April 13, 2023

Diar Derozan (School) Questionable for Friday’s game . — Terrence B. (@tlbjr_25) April 13, 2023

The opposing team when Diar DeRozan is in the crowd pic.twitter.com/5kK7S1K0O5 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) April 13, 2023

The flight's on us. What do you say, @DeMar_DeRozan? We’d love to take Diar’s talents to South Beach. https://t.co/6jnHOjecYy — United Airlines (@united) April 13, 2023

Kyle from Chicago

Hours away from selecting a generational talent with the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, vibes were at an all-time high for the Chicago Blackhawks front office.

GM Kyle Davidson was walking on Broadway Street in Nashville the morning of the NHL Draft when he was approached by two men filming a "man on the street" interview for Penalty Box Radio. The gag? They had no idea who Davidson was.

So we walked around downtown Nashville talking to hockey fans about the 2023 NHL Draft.



And then this happened. @NHLBlackhawks come get your GM! pic.twitter.com/zuZjGxhHdf — PenaltyBoxRadio (@PenaltyBoxRadio) June 28, 2023

Davidson played along perfectly, using some self-deprecating humor about his hockey IQ and then rattling off the names off 17 former players, purposely leaving out big-names like Patrick Sharp in favor of deep cuts like Michael Rozsíval.

The best part came at the end when the interviewer asked whether or not the NHL rigged the draft lottery in favor of the Blackhawks, to which Davidson looked directly into the camera, raised his eyebrow and definitively answered, "No."

White Sox and Yankees play in spooky, smoke-filled haze North America was awe-stricken by the photos of New York City engulfed in an eerie, bright orange haze resulting from over hundreds of wildfires burning in Eastern Canada back in June. The Chicago White Sox were scheduled to play the Yankees June 7. They took the field for practice even after the game was postponed due to hazardous conditions with an air quality index that reached 234, which were the second-worst levels of air pollution in the world that day, according to IQair. Play resumed the following day under slightly better conditions, but the dystopian-like portrait of Yankee Stadium blanketed in smoke was a defining image of 2023.

And scene inside Yankee Stadium… pic.twitter.com/ocPBsPk0ZB — Erik Boland (@eboland11) June 7, 2023

Connor Bedard scores jaw-dropping "Michigan" goal

There's meeting expectations. There's surpassing expectations.



And then, there's Connor Bedard.

The Blackhawks' prodigal rookie has set the league on fire this season with his sensational play. Even the most established NHL stars rarely transcend the sport of hockey. Bedard is different.

Just before the holidays in a late-December game in St. Louis, Bedard scooped the puck up with his stick from behind the net and wrapped it around to beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington top-shelf with a lacrosse-style lamp-lighter.

It all but broke the internet. Here were some of the best reactions from fans who saw it in person and fans on social media.

Joakim Noah officiates Derrick Rose's wedding

Nothing could make a Chicago sports fan's day like finding out Joakim Noah officiated Derrick Rose's wedding.

Joakim Noah officiated Derrick Rose’s wedding ❤️🫡 pic.twitter.com/TaCqPSTgLL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 9, 2023

Rose married his longtime partner, Alaina Anderson, in a small ceremony in California on Sept. 7, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

This actually marks the second time the former teammates went viral for being a big part of each other's nuptials. In 2022, fans got a kick out of Rose standing at the alter with a camera when Noah married Brazilian supermodel Lais Ribeiro as the couple shared their first kiss.

Derrick Rose taking photos for Joakim Noah’s wedding is wholesome



(via @Howsito) pic.twitter.com/1vVkjxvx6u — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 14, 2022

Rose and Noah played together with the Bulls from 2008-2016, but it's clear the two are brothers for life.

Tim Anderson gets KO'd

The 2023 season reached a low point for the Chicago White Sox when their star shortstop started a fight he couldn't finish with Guardians' infielder Jose Ramirez.

Ramírez attempted second base on hit into right field, and Anderson tried to tag him out. Unhappy with how he laid down the tag, Ramírez pointed a finger in Anderson's face, and Anderson shoved Ramírez in the chest. The two flicked off their gear and squared up, boxing style. Anderson took a right hook to the face and fell to the ground, resulting in a bench-clearing brawl that empties both bullpens.

It's fight night in Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol got involved. Eloy Jiménez left the scuffle (and the game) limping. Andrew Vaughn literally picked up Anderson and physically carried him into the dugout. The whole thing was totally bonkers. And, of course, social media had a field day.

A total of six players and coaches were ejected, and Anderson served a five-game suspension.

Bears' 2023 schedule release masterpiece

In recent years, NFL teams have gotten super creative with their season schedule reveals. The Chicago Bears took it to another level this year with an epic parody of the critically-acclaimed FX television show "The Bear," which is based in Chicago.

The hit series is based on the Mr. Beef restaurant in Chicago's River North neighborhood, where some scenes from the show — as well as the Bears' schedule release video — were actually filmed.

The skit featured current and former Bears player, including Justin Fields, Charles "Peanut" Tillman, Darnell Mooney, Anthony "Spice" Adams, Braxton Jones and Tremaine Edmunds. Other stars, such as WWE's Seth Rollins, made appearances, too.

It's a good thing this went viral, because the superb production must have cost a fortune.

Michael Jordan Day (02/03/23)

Every day is a good day to celebrate the GOAT in this town. But this year, we had a good excuse. As a tribute to Michael Jordan's iconic No. 23, Feb. 3, 2023 was officially declared "Michael Jordan Day." Okay, maybe not officially officially, but every major media outlet certainly ran with it.

The end of Episode 7 of "The Last Dance" will always be iconic 🔥



Happy Michael Jordan Day 🐐 | 2-3-23 pic.twitter.com/dG1GIif1SP — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2023

There are no heirs. pic.twitter.com/6l3kM9Uy0g — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 3, 2023

It’s 2/3/23. Happy MJ Day 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2yxs9bThqm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Happy Jordan Day (2/3/23) 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TtcGJJvuOm — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) February 3, 2023

Every day is Michael Jordan Day if you try hard enough.



Relive the GOAT's most iconic moments 👇 pic.twitter.com/baotz25PnT — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 3, 2023

Bears steamrolled by Chiefs with Taylor Swift in attendance

Rumors of a romance between international pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began swirling in September. The pair went public with their relationship when Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the Bears in Week 3.

Taylor Swift really is relatable. I know so many women who have had to watch Chicago Bears football because of a man. — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) September 24, 2023

The good news? Swift got to watch her man score a touchdown in a 41-10 Chiefs' win. The bad news? It was at the Bears' expense.

To the delight of some (like me) and to the anguish of others (whose rationale I concerningly question), Kelce and Swift's relationship has taken the NFL by storm. Despite the blowout, Bears-Chiefs in Week 3 was the highest-rated game of the week, drawing in 24.32 million total viewers.

Where the heck is Shohei Ohtani?!

Shohei Ohtani's free agency was set to be the biggest storyline in MLB offseason history, and man oh man, it did not disappoint.

The Chicago Cubs were in the mix for about a month when Bob Nightengale, insider for USA Today, reported that they were "serious contenders" based on what he was hearing from several executives at the GM Meetings in November. Eventually, though, it appeared to be down to the Dodgers and Blue Jays



It all came to a head on Dec. 8. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the two-way sensation was on a flight to Toronto, which left everyone thinking he would sign there. An hour later, Nightengale debunked Morosi's report, saying Ohtani was currently at his residence in Southern California, not on a flight to Toronto. The NY Post's Jon Heyman confirmed Nightengale's report soon after.

Hysteria ensued and social media spiraled into a chaotic guessing game of the global superstar's whereabouts.

We can confirm that Shohei Ohtani is not in the Merriam-Webster Citation Archives. pic.twitter.com/1o65CgsT9G — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 8, 2023

I can confirm Shohei Ohtani is not at the Panera Bread in Joliet, IL — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) December 8, 2023

“Ohtani is NOT on this flight.” pic.twitter.com/N8RTSVDMHv — Tango & Cash Money Records (@gheorghetheblog) December 8, 2023

Shohei Ohtani is at my house we just smoked a ton of weed — andrew (@mrnastynodrama) December 8, 2023

Sources: Shoheo Ohtani is en route to your mother’s house. — NYY Recaps (@NYYRecapsDerek) December 8, 2023

Morosi apologized for his inaccurate reporting, and Ohtani went on to sign the richest contract in North American sports history with the Dodgers.

Liam Hendriks returns to MLB after beating Stage 4 cancer

The baseball world rallied around one its most beloved characters this year when White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced in early January that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hendriks underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy with support flooding in from every sector of the sport.

Four months later, the three-time All-Star announced he was in remission. Embarrassing effort from cancer, to be honest.

He didn't wait much longer to rejoin his teammates. On May 29, less than six months after his diagnosis, Liam Hendriks took the mound for his 2023 MLB season debut. The magnitude of that moment cannot be overstated. It was simply extraordinary.

A well-deserved standing ovation for Liam Hendriks 👏 pic.twitter.com/QCyztb474y — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 30, 2023

In July, Hendriks accepted the prestigious Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2023 ESPY Award — an honor given each year to a sports figure who "overcame great obstacles through physical perseverance and determination." He delivered a powerful speech.

The Hail Mary Drop.

The Bears made a disturbing habit of blowing double-digit late-game leads this year. Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns was no exception.

After entering the fourth-quarter leading 17-7, Joe Flacco and the Browns scored 13 unanswered points to take a 20-17 lead with 32 seconds to play.

Justin Fields and the offense moved the ball to the Browns' 45-yard line with five seconds to play. Needing a final miracle, Fields let it fly toward tight end Cole Kmet in the end zone. The ball was batted forward and into the arms of a falling Mooney. But the receiver couldn't grip it while falling, and the ball bounced off his toe and into the hands of safety D'Anthony Bell.

Game over. Bears Twitter almost broke the app after this one.

Blackhawks win the NHL Draft Lottery

A lot happened in Chicago Sports this year. Not much of it good. It was a rough one across the board, with all five major teams failing to reach the postseason.

But on one glorious spring night, our city reigned supreme.

"The first overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft belongs to the Chicago Blackhawks."

It was a sentence that changed trajectory of the entire franchise. With an 11.5% chance of the winning the No. 1 pick, the Blackhawks leapfrogged the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets for the chance to draft a generational phenom.

Connor Bedard was not your average consensus No. 1 overall pick. He's the kind of player whose talent could change the sport. Everyone knew it. And everyone reacted accordingly.

Stunning, significant moment for the #Blackhawks organization. They tanked the 2022-23 season with this in mind, the chance to win the NHL draft lottery and make the No. 1 pick, presumably future superstar Connor Bedard. Hockey relevance threatens to return to Chicago. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) May 9, 2023

BLACKHAWKS ARE BACK!!!! GREAT JOB NHL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 9, 2023

The Blackhawks have already sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket plans for 2023-24 in the 1.5 hours since winning the #1 pick — including more than 500 new full-season plans. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 9, 2023

People are so mad and I LOVE IT



NOTHING brings me more joy than hate. The Blackhawks are back. There’s nothing you can say that’ll change that. pic.twitter.com/N4B2UzPkTe — Chief (@BarstoolChief) May 9, 2023

all of hockey twitter united in hating the idea of the hawks getting Connor Bedard pic.twitter.com/EdO243Niyo — katie (@itsmitchmarney) May 9, 2023