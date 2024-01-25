Trending
NFL

NFL award finalists revealed: See the candidates for 2023 MVP, Coach of the Year and more

Here are all the finalists for the regular season awards in the NFL this season

By Logan Reardon

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

It's time to recognize the best players and coaches from the 2023 NFL regular season.

On Thursday, the Associated Press revealed the finalists for eight of their 2023 awards -- Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defense Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year.

Now that we have the finalists, all eyes are set on the NFL Honors ceremony. The awards show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Las Vegas, just days before Super Bowl LVIII takes place in the same city.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are all the finalists for the eight major awards (names listed alphabetically):

Most Valuable Player

  • Josh Allen, Bills quarterback
  • Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback
  • Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back
  • Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback
  • Brock Purdy, 49ers quarterback

Offensive Player of the Year

  • Tyreek Hill, Dolphins wide receiver
  • Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback
  • CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver
  • Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back
  • Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Defensive Player of the Year

  • DaRon Bland, Cowboys cornerback
  • Maxx Crosby, Raiders defensive end
  • Myles Garrett, Browns defensive end
  • Micah Parsons, Cowboys linebacker
  • T.J. Watt, Steelers outside linebacker

Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions running back
  • Sam LaPorta, Lions tight end
  • Puka Nacua, Rams wide receiver
  • Bijan Robinson, Falcons running back
  • C.J. Stroud, Texans quarterback

Defensive Rookie of the Year

  • Will Anderson Jr., Texans defensive end
  • Jalen Carter, Eagles defensive tackle
  • Joey Porter Jr., Steelers cornerback
  • Kobie Turner, Rams defensive tackle
  • Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks cornerback

Comeback Player of the Year

  • Joe Flacco, Browns quarterback
  • Damar Hamlin, Bills safety
  • Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers quarterback
  • Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback
  • Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback

Coach of the Year

  • Dan Campbell, Lions
  • John Harbaugh, Ravens
  • DeMeco Ryans, Texans
  • Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
  • Kevin Stefanski, Browns

Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator
  • Mike Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator
  • Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator
  • Jim Schwartz, Browns defensive coordinator
  • Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator

This article tagged under:

NFL
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us