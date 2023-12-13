NFL headed to Sao Paulo in 2024 for first ever regular season game in Brazil

The NFL will head to uncharted territory in 2024: Brazil.

The league approved an international matchup that will be played in Sao Paulo next season, marking its first ever regular season game in South America.

"Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, via ESPN. "Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL, and we are excited to be playing in Brazil and Sao Paulo for the first time in 2024. We look forward to working with the city of Sao Paulo, SP Turis and Corinthians Arena to deliver a world-class game day experience for this passionate and growing fan base."

The game will be played at Arena Corinthians. The venue hosted six matches during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, including the opening match between Brazil and Croatia, and has a capacity of nearly 50,000.

The NFL had sent officials to Sao Paulo, fellow Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro and Spanish capital Madrid earlier this year to scout possible locations for international games. The league will continue to explore Spain, namely Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, as a potential host.

"The good news is both are really viable and interested in hosting games," O'Reilly told NFL.com. "Pending having the opportunity to play in Madrid and Brazil in the future, we would be excited to do that. The reason we went first with Brazil really ties to going to a new continent for the first time, into South America for the first time for the regular season."

The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins have commercial rights in Spain through the NFL’s Global Markets Program. The Dolphins are the only team with commercial rights in Brazil.

The NFL also announced that it would have eight international games annually starting in 2025.