The guys throwing the ball are the highest-paid players in the NFL. The guys catching the ball reel in some major paydays, too.

Wide receiver is one of the most valuable positions in the league. An elite receiver can change the complexion of an entire offense, and that allows them to demand a sizable salary.

The price for a No. 1 receiver has soared in recent years, surpassing $30 million annually. A handful of players have set the bar, and that bar has gone even higher.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With a number of marquee names on the free agent market this offseason, here are the NFL’s most expensive receivers based on their annual averages for the 2024 season, total contract value and guaranteed money, per Spotrac.

NFL’s highest-paid receivers: Annual value

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: $35,000,000

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $32,000,000

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: $30,002,500

4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: $30,000,000

5. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: $28,250,000

6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: $28,000,000

7. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: $26,700,000

8. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles: $25,000,000

9. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: $24,250,000

10. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: $24,000,000

NFL’s highest-paid receivers: Total contract value

T-1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: $140,000,000

T-1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: $140,000,000

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: $120,010,000

4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: $120,000,000

5. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns: $100,000,000

6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $96,000,000

7. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans: $92,000,000

8. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: $84,750,000

T-9. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: $80,100,000

T-9 Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears: $80,100,000

NFL’s highest-paid receivers: Total guaranteed money

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: $110,000,000

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $84,000,000

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: $77,000,000

4. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: $76,000,000

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: $75,000,000

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: $72,200,000

7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: $65,670,000

8. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns: $60,000,000

9. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: $58,200,000

10. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: $58,100,000