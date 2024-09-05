Who will win NFL MVP this season? Here's a sleeper pick

Will Patrick Mahomes reclaim the NFL MVP award in 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback enters the new NFL season as the MVP favorite at +500, according to Fanatics Sportsbook. Mahomes is a two-time MVP, last winning in 2022, and a third trophy would make him one of just seven players in league history with at least three MVPs.

But while Mahomes is an enticing pick for the award, NBC Sports' Brad Thomas is going with a different quarterback who sports much longer odds: Jared Goff at +2000.

Goff quarterbacked the Detroit Lions to a historic season in 2023. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 4,575 yards (second-most in the NFL), 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 67.3 completion percentage as the Lions won their first division title in 30 years and nearly reached the Super Bowl.

And Thomas sees a few reasons why another big year could be in store for Goff, starting with his schedule.

"Before you scoff at my selection, let me tell you this: Jared Goff plays 13 of his 17 games indoors," Thomas said. "We know he doesn't like cold weather, but he's not gonna have to deal with any of the conditions for 13 games."

"When you look at [the Lions'] schedule, they play against 10 teams who were in the bottom half in defensive DVOA against the pass," Thomas added. "Jared Goff was second in passing yards last season, I think he can bump that number up."

Also working in Goff's favor is that he'll once again be surrounded by a bevvy of explosive options both in the backfield and out wide.

"The weapons that Jared Goff has are elite," Thomas said. "Amon-Ra St. Brown, excellent. Sam LaPorta was phenomenal in Year 1, I think he's going to be better in Year 2. And then Jahmyr Gibbs, a pass-catching running back."

What are the NFL MVP odds?

The last time a quarterback didn't win MVP was in 2012 (Adrian Peterson), so it's no surprise that the leading favorites for the award are all signal-callers.

Here's a look at the top MVP favorites entering the 2024 season, according to Fanatics:

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: +500

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: +800

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans: +1000

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: +1000

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: +1400

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers: +1400

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: +1400

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers: +1800

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: +1800

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions: +2000

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: +2000

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season features an AFC Championship Game rematch to kick things off, a visit to Brazil and the start of a potentially historic season for the Kansas City Chiefs.