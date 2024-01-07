NFL playoff schedule: Bracket, matchups, TV info

Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes will look to lead their teams to the Super Bowl.

And then there were 14.

That's the number of NFL teams that are headed to the NFL postseason, which begins next week. The regular season concluded Sunday, with the final division titles and last playoff berths determined during a thrilling 14-game slate.

Joining the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs as division winners were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and either the Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins, who play for the AFC East title on Sunday Night Football.

Clinching a wild-card spot alongside the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams were the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

The AFC wild-card matchups will be determined by the outcome of Sunday's Dolphins-Bills game. The NFC wild-card matchups are set, with the top-seeded 49ers receiving a bye:

NFC Wild-Card Matchups

AFC Wild Card Matchups (if Dolphins defeat Bills)

No. 7 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Miami Dolphins

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans



AFC Wild Card Matchups (if Bills defeat Dolphins)

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers defeat No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans

Each team will soon begin what they hope is a long playoff run that ends in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here is the schedule for the NFL playoffs.

WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan 13.

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers/Miami Dolphins/Buffalo Bills at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 14

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills OR No. 7 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Jan. 14

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 20

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Jan. 21

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC championship, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

NFL championship, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11 - at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS