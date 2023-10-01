NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers retain top spot as Dolphins, Bengals dip

Only two teams remain undefeated while other should-be contenders have a trip to the drawing board.

The San Francisco 49ers continued rolling with a 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals while the Philadelphia Eagles barely survived at home 34-31 against the Washington Commanders in overtime.

But the week wasn't too kind to other teams like the Miami Dolphins, who after pouring 70 points last week to go 3-0, suffered a hammering of their own when the Buffalo Bills won 48-20.

Then there are the Cincinnati Bengals, who manage to look worse each passing week and lost 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 1-3. Something might have to change sooner rather than later.

Let's sort it all out with NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 5:

32. Chicago Bears (0-4): Justin Fields arguably posted the best game of his career just for Chicago to blow a 28-7 lead to the previously winless Broncos. And Chase Claypool watched from home. The weather worsens in Windy City.

31. Carolina Panthers (0-4): Kirk Cousins played awful and the Panthers still showed nothing. Who would win in a Bears-Panthers matchup?

30. Denver Broncos (1-3): Should the Broncos even feel proud of their performance? Let's see how they use this momentum boost.

29. New England Patriots (1-3): Is this the worst New England has looked under Bill Belichick? They very well could've been 0-4 if the New York Jets had Aaron Rodgers.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3): Rookie Aidan O'Connell got his chance, but he doesn't really raise the floor any more than Jimmy Garoppolo as Las Vegas dropped three in a row.

27. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3): Joe Burrow injury issues aside, there's no logical reason for Cincinnati to be this bad. They might need change somewhere soon.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2): Mike Tomlin has already stated the need for change. Sums up Pittsburgh despite the 2-2 start.

25. New Orleans Saints (2-2): Shocker, Derek Carr doesn't move the needle. Jameis Winston should get a shot at some point.

24. Atlanta Falcons (2-2): Their defense can compete, but Desmond Ridder unfortunately hasn't made any strides.

23. New York Giants (1-2): The sample size here will have to wait until the Seattle game Monday.

22. Washington Commanders (2-2): Inspiring effort vs. Philadelphia but they're conceding too many points three weeks in a row.

21. Arizona Cardinals (1-3): Joshua Dobbs and the Cardinals fight, even if their talent gap is wide.

20. Indianapolis Colts (2-2): The Colts have won both away games but lost both at home. Anthony Richardson needs receivers who can catch.

19. Tennessee Titans (2-2): Order the AFC South in any way right now and it probably makes sense.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2): The Jaguars should win this division given their playoff run last year, but they haven't shown it yet.

17. Houston Texans (2-2): DeMeco Ryans may be building something special, and their next three games are against non-Tampa Bay NFC South teams. Why not go 5-2?

16. Minnesota Vikings (1-3): The Vikings haven't been completely bad or convincingly good. No. 16 feels fair.

15. Seattle Seahawks (2-1): How Seattle handles the Daniel Jones test will greatly influence their movement here.

14. Los Angeles Rams (2-2): Sean McVay has to be ecstatic to have Puka Nacua. Blowing a 23-0 lead to Indianapolis doesn't sit right.

13. New York Jets (1-3): Man is that Jets defense good, and they could've stole a win vs. Kansas City.

12. Cleveland Browns (2-2): Deshaun Watson has not been at his Houston levels, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson's first start was not one to remember.

11. Green Bay Packers (2-2): It wasn't a pretty showing on Thursday, but the Packers have something cooking on the slow burner.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2): Justin Herbert did not have a good game for his standards, but the Chargers defense stepped up amid key injuries.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1): They have tough games on the calendar, but the Bucs can -- and should -- make the NFC South their own.

8. Baltimore Ravens (3-1): The Ravens are one weird loss to Gardner Minshew and the Colts away from being undefeated. Their schedule the next few weeks is quite favorable, too.

7. Miami Dolphins (3-1): You never want to lose 48-20 to a rival amid title-contender talk, but the Dolphins have to bounce back and show they can handle adversity.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1): It's been evident since Week 1 but the Chiefs haven't looked like defending champions. But they have Patrick Mahomes and that's been enough.

5. Detroit Lions (3-1): The Lions are gritty and won a prime time game in Lambeau. This feels...different?

4. Buffalo Bills (3-1): Buffalo made a statement vs. Miami to cap off a third straight rout. A Josh Allen without turnovers can get the Bills to the Promised Land.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0): Yes, it's an undefeated start for Philly, but some of their results could've easily been losses. They need more assurance in their style.

2. Dallas Cowboys (3-1): Trevon Diggs' absence wouldn't have been missed vs. New England's weapons, but, bar the blip vs. Arizona, this Cowboys team make games their own. It's what the Eagles are missing.

1. San Francisco 49ers (4-0): Controlled and composed in all four commanding wins -- the signs of a real Super Bowl contender. Next week vs. Dallas is the first big test.