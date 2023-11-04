NFL rumors: Jets tried to acquire Raiders' Davante Adams

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 30: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on in the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is in the rear-view window, and now some moves that didn't materialize but could've are coming into the light.

One of them seemingly could've involved two AFC teams experiencing different situations.

The New York Jets reportedly tried to trade for Las Vegas Raiders star wideout Davante Adams ahead of the deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing sources.

But the Raiders, who not too long after the deadline fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, reportedly didn't have interest in trading Adams.

The Jets, who Schefter added had been pondering the idea of an Adams trade since the summer, were waiting for the right time so that they could reunite the 30-year-old with the currently injured Aaron Rodgers -- they were a formidable duo with the Green Bay Packers -- while adding another go-to option alongside youngster Garrett Wilson.

Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the only other marquee options for Zach Wilson, who has stepped in for Rodgers as the Jets are 4-3, third in the AFC East.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are 3-5 in the AFC West -- also in third -- and are turning to rookie Aidan O'Connell to spark the offense under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and new offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree. Veteran signing Jimmy Garoppolo has not looked sharp since coming over from the San Francisco 49ers.

Adams, who accumulated 1,516 receiving yards last year, currently has 539 on 47 catches and three touchdowns. The Raiders signed him to a five-year, $141 million deal when they acquired him from Green Bay in the 2022 offseason.