Ranking the top 10 NFL quarterbacks entering the 2024 season

The best quarterbacks give their teams a high chance at winning the Super Bowl.

That's why, spoiler alert, Patrick Mahomes is the cream of the crop. He consistently gets the Kansas City Chiefs into the most important games and, despite the brilliance of others, succeeds against his challengers.

But what about the rest of the crop? Where does the likes of San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen stand?

As the 2024 season gets underway soon with a battle of two quarterbacks on this list, let's rank the 10 best:

10. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

There's no doubting Rodgers' resume. But after not playing all but a few minutes last season and now returning from a torn Achilles at 40 years old, there could even be an argument for slotting him just outside the top 10 for now. But the Jets star makes the cut because of his impressive longevity. He'll just have to prove the quality is still there.

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts and the Eagles enjoyed a near-flawless start to the 2023 season. But when the close results stopped falling their way, everything gradually collapsed. Hurts' all-around game is up there among the best, but the 26-year-old will have to continuously prove he can air it out when trailing from behind while adding more running variety apart from the infamous "tush push" touchdowns.

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford is aging like fine wine as he enters 2024 at 36 years old, coming off a solid individual campaign last year where he helped the Rams stay in the playoff mix despite their overall drop in quality across the roster. Puka Nacua's emergence certainly played a factor with Cooper Kupp not as consistent, but a healthy Stafford still provides L.A. a platform to compete.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love exhibited last season that his inexperience on the field could still mesh with experience learning off of it. With the Packers making Love, who turns 26 in early November, the highest-paid QB of all time over the offseason, there will be loftier expectations in his second full season. If Love's ending to last year was not a fluke, Green Bay fans could love what's next.

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

It wasn't that long ago when Burrow was minutes away from a Super Bowl win in the opponent's home stadium. Since then, however, it's been more injury problems that have hampered the status of the 27-year-old Bengals star. Ja'Marr Chase's holdout may be an issue with Tyler Boyd also no longer on the team, but Burrow is just outside the top five as a major campaign looms.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson claimed the MVP award last season because the Ravens performed well in every major regular-season game. Then came the playoffs. Jackson's flaws once again came to light, as he couldn't prove he could be a high-volume passer when trailing in a must-win scenario. Will the 27-year-old finally overcome that hurdle this time, or will he instead be known for just being a great regular-season signal caller?

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The Bills have been extremely unfortunate to have a talent as good as Allen in the Mahomes era. Along with Jackson, he's up there for the best dual-threat QB in the league with the ability to be a high-volume passer. Allen's main flaw is turnovers, which is the cost of his aggressive playstyle. Buffalo could've had more success with Allen if the 28-year-old locked in more when it mattered most, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares on another go.

3. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy's first full season saw him complete 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 picks. Now with his first full offseason behind him, there will be more expectations for Purdy to go further outside the box. He's proven he can lead the 49ers to big-time games and produce numbers, but, like Allen, Hurts and Co., Mahomes has prevented him from securing the ultimate prize to further bolster his name. All eyes will be on his development with Brandon Aiyuk also back.

2. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud delivered a magical rookie season to help Houston ascend the ranks in a tough AFC. He could've been on his way to more magic had he not faced Mahomes early on, where the Texans' quality of depth just couldn't go toe-to-toe with Kansas City. But with Houston strengthening throughout and retaining offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Stroud could be in for a sensational sophomore season.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

There was some back-and-forth dialogue about Mahomes being the clear-cut best entering 2023, but the Chiefs star removed all doubt with his third Super Bowl ring. Even in an underperforming regular season where Kansas City constantly looked vulnerable and Mahomes' key receiver was tight end Travis Kelce, he still came out on top last season.

Honorable mentions

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: The closest QB to cracking the top 10 was Herbert, though things have not yet fallen in place for the former Oregon star. Now having Jim Harbaugh could be key, but the quality of the weapons around Herbert, 26, are currently not that convincing.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: Like Herbert, Lawrence, 25 in early October, has shown more flashes than significant consistent greatness. With Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis entering the picture, Lawrence could rise a few levels with his ability to make big-time throws, but he also needs to trim the number of potential turnover-worthy moments, too.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott, 31, posted strong regular-season numbers as Dallas grabbed the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but also benefitted from a relatively smooth schedule. The Cowboys then fell at home to Love and No. 7 Green Bay, further dampening Prescott's postseason reputation. He's far outside of the top 10 for that main reason.