It's almost time to break out the helmets and pads.
The 2024 training camp locations and report dates for all 32 NFL teams were released by the league on Tuesday.
The first players due to report to camp are the Baltimore Ravens' rookies, who will arrive at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on July 13.
Meanwhile, the state with the most training camp activity will be California, with six teams set to gear up for the new season in the Golden State.
Here's a full guide to this year's training camp locations and report dates:
What are the NFL training camp locations in 2024?
Here's where each team will hold training camp:
NFL
Arizona Cardinals: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
Atlanta Falcons: IBM Performance Field -- Flowery Branch, Georgia
Baltimore Ravens: Under Armour Performance Center -- Owings Mills, Maryland
Buffalo Bills: St. John Fisher University -- Rochester, New York
Carolina Panthers: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Chicago Bears: PNC Center at Halas Hall -- Lake Forest, Illinois
Cincinnati Bengals: Kettering Health Practice Fields -- Cincinnati
Cleveland Browns: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus -- Berea, Ohio
Dallas Cowboys: Marriott Residence Inn -- Oxnard, California
Denver Broncos: Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit -- Englewood, Colorado
Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions Training Facility -- Allen Park, Michigan
Green Bay Packers: Nitschke Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
Houston Texans: Houston Methodist Training Center -- Houston
Indianapolis Colts: Grand Park -- Westfield, Indiana
Jacksonville Jaguars: Miller Electric Center -- Jacksonville, Florida
Kansas City Chiefs: Missouri Western State University -- St. Joseph, Missouri
Las Vegas Raiders: Jack Hammett Sports Complex -- Costa Mesa, California
Los Angeles Chargers: The Bolt -- El Segundo, California
Los Angeles Rams: Loyola Marymount University -- Los Angeles
Miami Dolphins: Baptist Health Training Complex -- Miami Gardens, Florida
Minnesota Vikings: TCO Performance Center -- Eagan, Minnesota
New England Patriots: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
New Orleans Saints: University of California, Irvine -- Irvine, California
New York Giants: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York Jets: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center -- Florham Park, New Jersey
Philadelphia Eagles: NovaCare Complex -- Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Steelers: Saint Vincent College -- Latrobe, Pennsylvania
San Francisco 49ers: SAP Performance Facility -- Santa Clara, California
Seattle Seahawks: Virginia Mason Athletic Center -- Renton, Washington
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: AdventHealth Training Center -- Tampa, Florida
Tennessee Titans: Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park -- Nashville, Tennessee
Washington Commanders: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park -- Ashburn, Virginia
When do NFL training camps start in 2024?
Here's a look at when rookie and veteran players from each team are due to report for camp:
Arizona Cardinals
Rookies: July 23
Veterans: July 23
Atlanta Falcons
Rookies: July 24
Veterans: July 24
Baltimore Ravens
Rookies: July 13
Veterans: July 20
Buffalo Bills
Rookies: July 16
Veterans: July 23
Carolina Panthers
Rookies: July 19
Veterans: July 23
Chicago Bears
Rookies: July 16
Veterans: July 19
Cincinnati Bengals
Rookies: July 20
Veterans: July 23
Cleveland Browns
Rookies: July 22
Veterans: July 23
Dallas Cowboys
Rookies: July 24
Veterans: July 24
Denver Broncos
Rookies: July 17
Veterans: July 23
Detroit Lions
Rookies: July 20
Veterans: July 23
Green Bay Packers
Rookies: July 17
Veterans: July 21
Houston Texans
Rookies: July 17
Veterans: July 17
Indianapolis Colts
Rookies: July 24
Veterans: July 24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rookies: July 19
Veterans: July 23
Kansas City Chiefs
Rookies: July 16
Veterans: July 20
Las Vegas Raiders
Rookies: July 21
Veterans: July 23
Los Angeles Chargers
Rookies: July 16
Veterans: July 23
Los Angeles Rams
Rookies: July 23
Veterans: July 23
Miami Dolphins
Rookies: July 16
Veterans: July 23
Minnesota Vikings
Rookies: July 21
Veterans: July 23
New England Patriots
Rookies: July 19
Veterans: July 23
New Orleans Saints
Rookies: July 16
Veterans: July 23
New York Giants
Rookies: July 16
Veterans: July 23
New York Jets
Rookies: July 18
Veterans: July 23
Philadelphia Eagles
Rookies: July 23
Veterans: July 23
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rookies: July 24
Veterans: July 24
San Francisco 49ers
Rookies: July 16
Veterans: July 23
Seattle Seahawks
Rookies: July 17
Veterans: July 23
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rookies: July 22
Veterans: July 23
Tennessee Titans
Rookies: July 23
Veterans: July 23
Washington Commanders
Rookies: July 18
Veterans: July 23
When does the NFL preseason start in 2024?
The 2024 preseason slate will open with the Hall of Fame Game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans on Thursday, Aug. 1.
When does the 2024 NFL season start?
The opening contest of the 2024 NFL season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, when the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Ravens.