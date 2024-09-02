Who is playing in NFL Week 1? Here's the full schedule

It's been seven long months, but NFL football is finally back.

The NFL will kick off its 2024 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 5, when the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. The annual NFL Kickoff Game will air on NBC and Peacock.

In years past, fans have needed to wait three days following the NFL Kickoff Game for more Week 1 action. However, in 2024, the league is making history with an opening-week Friday game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. The Peacock-exclusive contest marks the NFL's first regular season game in South America, as well as the league's first Week 1 Friday night game since 1970.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

From there, 13 games will be played on the first Sunday of the 2024 regular season before the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers bring the opening week to a close on Monday Night Football.

Check out the full Week 1 schedule below.