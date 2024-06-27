NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb and his family ‘lucky to be alive' after house fire

Randall Cobb of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Dec. 28, 2023.

NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb and his family escaped a fire at their Nashville, Tennessee home this week.

Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, who share three young sons, shared the news in a joint social media post on Wednesday, with Aiyda saying "we are lucky to be alive."

"First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy," the family wrote. "We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie."

Firefighters from the Nashville Fire Department arrived at the Cobbs' home Tuesday night with flames showing from their garage. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed there was an electric vehicle in the garage along with another vehicle.

“The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage late last night and quickly spread,” Aiyda wrote on Instagram Stories. “We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet.”

The Cobbs' post included videos and a photo of burned cars and other extensive damage in the garage. Crews were able to extinguish the fires, but the family is not sure how much, if anything, can be salvaged.

"We can't thank Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action," the family wrote. "I can't get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn't even have water to shoot yet. I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero.

"Unfortunately we don't know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family."

Cobb has played 13 NFL seasons and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014. He spent the 2023 season with the New York Jets and is currently a free agent.