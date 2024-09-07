Packers' Jordan Love suffers apparent lower leg injury vs. Eagles

Jordan Love suffered an apparent lower leg injury Friday night in Brazil.

On the second to last play of the game, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback tried to get off a throw but ultimately had to turn around and flip the ball back to Josh Jacobs.

Love then saw his left leg get caught in a tackle made by Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Love went down in pain and had to be helped off to the sideline, where he continued to receive treatment.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur said he didn't know of any updates on the 25-year-old signal caller.

Newly acquired backup Malik Willis entered for Green Bay on the final play, but got sacked as time expired as Green Bay fell 34-29.

Love signed a four-year, $220 million extension with Green Bay over the offseason that made him tied for the highest-paid QB in league history.

The No. 26 overall pick in 2020, Love helped the Packers to the No. 7 seed in the NFC last season in his first full campaign as a starter, showing plenty of promise for the future.

Green Bay had been touted to finish even higher this season after upsetting the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys in the first round last postseason and taking the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers to the final seconds in an eventual loss.

This is a developing story...