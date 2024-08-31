The Taylor Swift playbook? Patrick Mahomes says pop star has drawn up football plays

Taylor Swift is apparently putting pen to paper for more than just lyrics.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sat down with NBC Sports' Chris Simms ahead of the 2024 NFL season. And when the pop megastar girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was brought up, Mahomes spoke about Swift's interest in football and even revealed that she's started designing her own plays.

"She's really interested in football. She asks a lot of great questions," Mahomes said. "She started drawing up plays so we might have to put one in."

Here's to hoping the Taylor Swift playbook makes it to the desk of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at some point.

Swift and Kelce began dating last year, and the 14-time Grammy winner's appearances at Chiefs games throughout the 2023 season brought a new set of fans to the NFL.

"I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football," Mahomes said. "I know being a girl dad how cool it is for me to see these these little girls and how much they're loving spending time with their dad watching football."

Mahomes also lauded Swift as a "genuine and cool" person.

The Chiefs will begin their chase for a third straight Super Bowl title when they host the Baltimore Ravens to open the new NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 5. Chiefs-Ravens will air on NBC and Peacock.

It's not known whether Swift will be attendance for the season opener -- or if the Chiefs will run any of her plays.