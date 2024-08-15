Patriots trade star pass rusher Matthew Judon to Falcons, reports say

Matthew Judon's time in New England reportedly has come to an end after a tumultuous offseason.

The Patriots have traded the star outside linebacker to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources: The #Patriots are trading pass-rusher Matthew Judon to the #Falcons, landing Atlanta a standout on defense. It’s a third-rounder going back.



At long last, New England resolves its situation with Judon with a trade. pic.twitter.com/VbehQTeu1X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2024

A third-rounder in next year’s draft for Matthew Judon is a better return than I anticipated. Patriots get worse defensively for 2024 but pick up an asset to build next offseason. https://t.co/PQ5eRDcDHN — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 14, 2024

The deal comes as the result of Judon and the Patriots failing to agree on a restructured contract. The four-time Pro Bowler, who turns 32 on Thursday, wanted a raise from the $6.5 million he is scheduled to make this season.

Judon publicly expressed his frustration and even exchanged words with head coach Jerod Mayo and front office executives Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh during a practice. Unsurprisingly, he became the subject of trade rumors when it was clear the two sides were not close to an agreement.

The Patriots signed Judon to a four-year, $54.5 million contract in 2021. Judon recorded 12.5 sacks in 17 games in 2021 and a career-high 15.5 sacks in 17 games in 2022. He notched four sacks in four games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending biceps injury.