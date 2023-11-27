Ravens' Zay Flowers hits Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration vs. Chargers

Football, meet futbol.

The Baltimore Ravens came out on top versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and rookie wideout Zay Flowers broke out under the lights.

The second-round pick hauled in five catches for 25 yards and a touchdown that helped his team control a 13-10 lead late in the fourth.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Then, with a chance to ice the game in the final minutes, Flowers took his only handoff of the game 37 yards to the house to seal the dub.

And how did Flowers celebrate? By hitting Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "SUIII" celebration.

Flowers lined up for a penalty kick under the goalpost, then slotted it to the right corner for the goal. He then ran to his left and spun in style.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, has been doing the celebration for well over a decade. He's done it with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, three giants of European soccer and soccer in general.

It wasn't Flowers' first eye-catching celebration on the night, either. After his receiving score, Flowers did a bouquet move based off -- you guessed it -- his last name.

Lamar Jackson's reaction to Zay Flowers' TD celebration 🤣@Lj_era8 @ZayFlowers pic.twitter.com/BBGdwNYOcB — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 27, 2023

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson comically wasn't too enthusiastic about it, but he had to be ecstatic for Flowers' two touchdowns being the difference-maker in a close game.

The win moved the Ravens to 9-3 in what is proving to be a tight AFC North, though the Cincinnati Bengals losing Joe Burrow for the year is undoubtedly a blow.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, plummeted to 4-7 as another frustrating year just gets worse.