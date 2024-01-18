Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day named pregame performers for Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will step up to the mic before the Super Bowl kicks off in Las Vegas next month.

The three artists make up the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII pregame lineup, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday. McEntire will perform the national anthem, Malone will perform "America the Beautiful" and Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," McEntire wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

The Super Bowl entertainment will be accompanied by American Sign Language performances. Actor Daniel Durant will sign the national anthem, model/dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful" and actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as well as the halftime show.

Usher was previously announced as the halftime headliner for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. He previously took the Super Bowl stage in 2011 when he made a special appearance with the Black Eyed Peas.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11 and air on CBS.