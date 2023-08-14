Report: Patriots expected to sign Ezekiel Elliott to one-year contract

The New England Patriots have been rumored to be interested in signing a veteran running back for many weeks, and now it appears they've landed one.

New England is expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year contract, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed Monday. NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported the contract, which could be worth up to $6 million. They also reported Elliott plans to wear No. 15 in New England.

Can confirm that Ezekiel Elliott is signing with the Patriots, as @RapSheet and @TomPelissero first reported. First look at him in a Patriots uniform could be this week in Green Bay. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 14, 2023

The Ohio State product confirmed the news with his own tweet:

One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 14, 2023

Elliott visited the Patriots as a free agent in late July and it reportedly went "very well."

He was one of the NFL's best running backs for most of his tenure in Dallas. Elliott tallied 8,262 yards with 68 touchdowns on the ground, in addition to 305 receptions for 2,336 yards and 12 more touchdowns in 103 regular season games over seven seasons with the Cowboys.

The 28-year-old veteran isn't a top 10 running back anymore, but he should still be productive enough to help the Patriots in certain situations, including short yardage, the goal line and passing downs. Elliott also is a competent pass blocker.

Zeke positives from 2022



9th in converting on 3rd and short (77.2 percent), 5th among running backs.



4th in converting rushes inside the 10 to TDs. 10 of 24.



Scored TDs on 8 of 11 carries inside the 3 (4th in lg).



Hasn’t fumbled since 2020. 468 carries.



A skillset Pats need — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 14, 2023

Starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, now doesn't have to carry the entire workload at the position, which should help keep him fresh throughout the 2023 campaign.

The Patriots' running back depth chart is now headlined by Stevenson, Elliott, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris.