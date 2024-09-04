Teen suspect in shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall charged

The 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall during an attempted robbery in San Francisco last Saturday has been charged with attempted murder, the district attorney's office announced Tuesday.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the unidentified suspect is also facing assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted robbery charges.

The charges will be filed in juvenile court, Jenkins added.

"No longer under California law can a district attorney choose to file those charges against a minor in adult court," she said. "The only mechanism for that is to request a transfer hearing, which requires that a judge rule on the minor's fitness to be transferred to adult court, which essentially means that the juvenile system would not be equipped to rehabilitate that minor. Going forward, my office will review the case more closely to determine whether or not we will seek that fitness hearing."

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, Jenkins said.

Pearsall, meanwhile, is recovering well after being shot in the chest, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Tuesday.

"He's doing remarkable," Lynch said. "He's so much better today than he was yesterday. Really, really miraculous. Didn't touch organs. Feels like all the nerve stuff is good. I mean it's pretty remarkable."

Pearsall will miss at least the first four games of the season after being placed on the non-football injury list.