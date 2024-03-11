Saquon Barkley claps back after Tiki Barber's ‘Dead to me' comment

For the first time in his career, Saquon Barkley is not a member of the New York Giants. Barkley’s agreement to terms on a contract with one of the Giants’ chief rival has led to a real war of words between him and one of the team’s all-time greats

This afternoon, Barkley agreed to a 3-year contract with the Eagles worth nearly $38 million. Last week, Tiki Barber, the Giants’ all-time leader in rushing yards, was on his WFAN radio show in New York and warned Barkley that if he signed with the Eagles, Giants fans would turn against him.

“The fact that Saquon would even contemplate going to play for that team in Philadelphia is insulting to his Giant history and legacy,” Barber said. “You’re going to turn into one of those people that we hate, and we don’t want that.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Upon hearing the news of Barkley signing in Philadelphia, Barber was quick and to the point about how he felt.

“He’s dead to us,” Barber said, smiling. “He’s dead to us. You’re dead to us, Saquon! Good luck, you’re dead to me.”

"You're dead to us"



Tiki reacts to Saquon Barkley reportedly signing with the hated Eagles 😮 pic.twitter.com/fU3hYZaQkV — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 11, 2024

This does seem like a WWE-style heel turn, signing with a division rival. In fairness, though, the Giants had every opportunity to keep him, and all the time in the world to do it, while he was still under contract.

Not long after Barber denounced Barkley’s decision, Barkley took to X (formerly Twitter) to clap back.

@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs https://t.co/6aKgJquD0F — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

Barkley tweeted “@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs”

@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the “Dead to me” talk don’t smile in my face when you see me — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

He continued with “@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the “Dead to me” talk don’t smile in my face when you see me”

Why is Barber so angry? Maybe because Barber never won anything as a Giants player, then they won the Super Bowl the year after he retired. Perhaps it’s because Barkley just signed for more money today than Barber made in his 10-year NFL career.

Barkley is moving on to greener pastures, pun intended. He is signing with the team that offered him the most guaranteed money – $26 million – than any other team, including the Giants. He likely chose the Eagles over any other team because they are a team with a proven recent track record, having reached the postseason in each of the last three seasons.

They also have a quarterback on the ascent, one who has already taken his team to a Super Bowl.

Both Barber and Barkley will surely have a red marker ready to circle a pair of dates on the calendar when the NFL schedule is released later this spring.