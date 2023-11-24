Social media roasts Jets after failed Hail Mary leads to Dolphins touchdown

Jevon Holland of the Miami Dolphins scores a 99-yard touchdown off of an interception thrown by Tim Boyle of the New York Jets during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J.

It's been a Black Friday to forget for the New York Jets.

In the NFL's first ever game on the day after Thanksgiving, fans were treated to some bonus football.

The first half ended with a historic play, of sorts, when the Jevon Holland intercepted Tim Boyle's Hail Mary pass and returned it 99 yards for a Miami Dolphins touchdown.

Here's the play, which you have to see to believe:

The Jets got the ball back with two seconds left in the half after intercepting Tua Tagovailoa. But the opportunity to steal some points quickly turned in the other direction, as the Dolphins instead took a 17-6 lead into the break.

Boyle, making his first start in place of Zach Wilson, finished the first half 7 of 11 for just 35 yards.

Understandably, social media had plenty of takes after the unbelievable play. Here are some of the best reactions:

I can not believe what I just saw.



A 99-yard Hail Mary Pick Six.



Tim Boyle’s first TD pass as a Jet. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 24, 2023

That’s the Oh Hell Mary. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 24, 2023

If I was on the Jets defense I’d pull a Vontae Davis. All of them. 11 Vontaes. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 24, 2023

— FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE —#JetsTwitter, I am sorry. Left hand up. I was wrong.



It turns out that it can get worse. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 24, 2023

Can Amazon submit this game for a comedy Emmy this year? — M.G. (@MarcasG) November 24, 2023

on a hail mary. it’s just too poetic — Katie Nolan (probably) (@katienolan) November 24, 2023