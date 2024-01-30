Super Bowl LVIII will feature just 12 starters from 4 years ago when Chiefs-49ers met

These two teams know each other all too well.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 -- four years after they met in Super Bowl LIV.

NFL teams typically turn over quickly, and these two powerhouses have been no different.

After just four years, there are only 12 combined players remaining who started in their first Super Bowl matchup: seven for the 49ers and five for the Chiefs. Here's the full list:

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk TE George Kittle WR Deebo Samuel DE Nick Bosa DE Arik Armstead LB Fred Warner LB Dre Greenlaw

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes TE Travis Kelce WR Mecole Hardman DT Chris Jones DT Derrick Nnadi



James Kaminsky, a producer of "Football Night in America" on NBC, compiled the data and shared it with Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Tuesday's edition of "PFT Live."

"I never thought about it, but I would've thought it was more than 12," Florio said. "It just shows you how quickly things change in the NFL."

Beyond those 12 starters from four years ago, a handful of backups are still with their teams. Tight end Blake Bell and offensive lineman Nick Allegretti are with Kansas City, while tight end Ross Dwelley is still with San Francisco. Both teams still have some special teamers on their rosters from four years ago, too: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Chiefs long snapper James Winchester and 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

So, even though we're getting a repeat of a recent Super Bowl matchup, this year's edition will look very different than the game we saw in 2020.