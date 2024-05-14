Trending
Who will win Super Bowl 2025? 49ers, Chiefs lead NFL odds before preseason

The two teams that recently met in Las Vegas lead the way

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Before the 2024 NFL preseason gets underway, first comes the highly anticipated schedule release.

Some games have already been revealed by the league -- such as the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener -- but the full slate will be revealed on Wednesday, May 15.

The season will end with the Super Bowl in 2025, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints.

Which teams have the best odds to claim the Lombardi Trophy? Let's take an early look before the schedule release and preseason, as lines could change:

Who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2025?

Things could very well change, but the two favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy just faced off in Las Vegas. Despite losing, though, the San Francisco 49ers edge Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, according to Fanatics, NBC's betting partner.

Here's the full list:

Super Bowl
