This Week 1 NFL game will be Tom Brady's first broadcasting assignment

Tom Brady is returning to NFL stadiums in 2024 -- just in a different capacity.

Brady's first year as FOX's No. 1 NFL analyst begins in the 2024 campaign, and now it's known which game will be his debut in the booth.

That game will be the Cleveland Browns hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the third NFL contest announced by the league.

Fox analyst Tom Brady’s first broadcasting assignment will be in Cleveland, for the Cowboys at the Browns game that the team already has announced. pic.twitter.com/t44Omjwqic — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2024

Cowboys at Browns is slated for Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT. The Browns rode an elite defense to the playoffs last season with Joe Flacco under center for most of the campaign.

Dallas was the No. 2 seed in the NFC but became the first to lose to a No. 7 seed.

The first known game on the 2024 calendar was the Green Bay Packers at the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday of Week 1.

The second, which also released on Monday, was the Baltimore Ravens at the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the regular season on Thursday.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15.