Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill challenges Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles to a race

Two of the fastest athletes in sports continue running their mouths at each other.

The trash talk between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles has gained momentum, creating hope that the scheduling of a potential footrace between the two is getting closer to the finish line.

Hill, who is nicknamed "Cheetah" and known as one of the fastest players in the NFL, challenged Lyles, a sprinting star who won gold in the 100-meter at the Paris Olympics, to a race in a post on social media Sunday.

"Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race...." Hill wrote on X.

Hill sparked the war of words between the two speedsters earlier this month when he said he would win a race against Lyles.

“I will beat Noah Lyles,” Hill said when asked if he'd like to race Lyles during an interview on the "Up and Adams Show." “I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I will beat Noah Lyles.”

Lyles initially responded in an interview with NBC Sports, claiming to not know Hill's name.

“What’s the cheetah guy from football, what’s his name?” Lyles said. "I can’t remember his name. What’s the football player who thinks he’s fast name?”

🎥 Noah Lyles doesn’t seem to know who Tyreek Hill is 👀



Lyles elaborated on an episode of "Nightcap" with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson that was posted Saturday.

"Tyreek is just chasing clout," Lyles said. "Anytime someone fast comes up, he would try to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would've showed up like DK Metcalf [Seattle Seahawks wide receiver who competed in the 2020 Olympic trials]. And the man raced in the 60 meters this year in the Masters division. The man dodges smoke. I don't got time for that.

"He's challenging me. We're racing in the 100, we can race. If he's truly serious about it. If he's truly serious about it, and I'm not talking about you're just talking on the internet ... you'll see me on the track."

Hill, a 30-year old All-Pro receiver, has had past success on the track.

A two-time state champion in high school, Hill ran a 9.98-second 100-meter race in junior college. In 2012 at age 18, he ran the 200-meter in 20.14 seconds, placing him sixth in the U.S. to qualify for Olympic trials. In March 2023 at the USA Track and FIeld Masters Indoor Championships, Hill won the 60-meter sprint in 6.7 seconds.

Hill, last season, clocked three of the 10 fastest speeds recorded by an NFL ball carrier, per Next Gen Stats. His top speed of 22.01 seconds was the third-highest in the league. Lyles reportedly reached a top speed of 27.09 mph during his 100-meter run at the Olympics.

Lyles, of course, didn't have football pads and a helmet on or have to worry about the possibility of getting tackled. He is yet to publicly respond to Hill's challenge.

