Tyreek Hill sued by social media influencer who claims Dolphins star broke her leg

Tyreek Hill is facing a new lawsuit after a social media influencer claims the Miami Dolphins wide receiver intentionally broke her leg at his home last year.

The lawsuit was filed in Broward County last week by Sophie Hall, an influencer and model with more than 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

The suit claims Hill had been knocked backwards by Hall during a football lesson and he "became enraged, and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg, requiring surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation."

The incident happened after Hall had purchased a ticket for her son to attend the "Tyreek Hill Football Camp" at Boca Raton High School in June of 2023.

After the purchase, Hill sent Hall a message on Instagram, telling her he wanted to "meet up and get to know her," the lawsuit said.

Hill then flirted with her in messages and told her he has been known to be a "good stepdad," and before the camp, Hill told Hall to "come a day early so me and mom can hang" and gave her his phone number, the suit said.

After the camp, Hill invited Hall to come back to his house in Southwest Ranches, and later bought flight and travel arrangements for Hall to visit, and she arrived about 11 days after the camp, the suit said.

At his home, Hill was working with his trainer and Hall was watching when he invited her to participate in offensive line drills with him, the suit said.

Hall followed his instructions and made contact with Hill, pushing him backwards and "garnering laughter" from Hill's mother, sister, friend and trainer, the suit said.

Hill's attitude changed and he became angry, and during another play Hill "charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries," the suit said.

Hall was unable to get up or walk around and Hill "downplayed" her injury, telling her to rest and ice her leg, the suit said.

Hill allowed Hall to stay at his home a couple days while Hill arranged her travel back home.

When Hall visited a doctor after her return home, it was discovered she had a right leg fracture requiring surgery with metal implants, the suit said.

An attorney for Hill was reached by NBC6 but declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Hill, 29, was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins in 2022 and signed a four-year contract extension worth a reported $120 million.

The star wide receiver's home in Southwest Ranches caught fire back in January after officials said a child had been playing with a lighter.