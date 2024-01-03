What is the NFL rookie receiving record? Rams' Puka Nacua chasing history

Puka Nacua is chasing Ja'Marr Chase entering Week 18. And one more record-setting wideout.

The Los Angeles Rams first-year standout has been a key part of the team's sudden emergence as a true threat in the looming playoffs.

Coming out of BYU as a fifth-round pick by Los Angeles, Nacua can make league history as he chases the NFL rookie receiving record, which has stood still since 1960.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The additional game teams now play definitely helps Nacua's case, but he's also missed one contest this season that could've put him further over the line.

Can Nacua break the record at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday? Here's what to know about the NFL rookie receiving record:

What is the NFL rookie receiving record?

The NFL rookie receiving record belongs to Bill Groman, who set the mark in 1960 with the Houston Oilers. The undrafted wideout did so in 14 games, logging 1,473 yards on 72 catches and 12 touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase came closest to breaking the mark in 2021 when he caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

What rookie has the most receptions in NFL history?

Jaylen Waddle has the most receptions as a rookie in NFL history. The Miami Dolphins wideout caught 104 passes in 2021, but Nacua, at 101, could pass him in Week 18.

What rookie has the most receiving yards in 2023?

Nacua has the most receiving yards as a rookie in 2023 with 1,445 and counting. He also has 101 catches and five touchdowns.

Who has the most 100 yard receiving games in a rookie season?

Groman has the most 100-plus-yard receiving games as a rookie in NFL history, recording nine in his 1960 campaign. In total in those nine games, he logged 56 catches for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Nacua has seven, which is level with Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants). The Rams wideout could go alone in second in Week 18.