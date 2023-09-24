What's the NFL record for most points in a game? The Miami Dolphins nearly just broke it

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane celebrates his touchdown with Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins have joined the exclusive 70-point club.

The Dolphins defeated the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday, becoming just the third team in NFL history to score 70 or more points in a regular-season game, per StatMuse.

The record for most points in a game is 72 points by Washington in 1966. The Dolphins had a chance to attempt a potential record-breaking field goal with roughly one minute remaining while facing fourth-and-14 from the Broncos 26-yard line, but head coach Mike McDaniel elected to have the team take a knee.

The Dolphins had 726 total yards and scored 10 touchdowns, reaching the end zone on all but three of their drives in the game.

Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 17 pass attempts of the game, finishing 23-for-26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Running back Raheem Mostert had four total touchdowns. Devon Achane had 202 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with one receiving touchdown, including a 67-yard TD run that brought the Dolphins to the 70-point milestone with just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was 10-for-10 on extra-point attempts.

What is the record for most points in an NFL game?

Washington set the record in a 72-41 win over the New York Giants on Nov. 27, 1966, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter to set the mark.

That topped the previous record of 70 points, which was set by the Los Angeles Rams in a 43-point victory over the Baltimore Colts in 1950.

Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to fellow Hall of Famer Charley Taylor. A.D. Whitfield scored two of Washington's four rushing touchdowns on the day.

Here's a look at the most points scored by one team in an NFL regular-season game...

72 - Washington, 72-41 win vs. New York Giants, 1966

70 - Miami Dolphins, 70-20 win vs. Denver Broncos, 2023

70 - Los Angeles Rams, 70-27 win over Baltimore Colts, 1950

65 - Los Angeles Rams, 65-24 win over Detroit Lions, 1950

65 - Chicago Cardinals, 65-24 win over New York Bulldogs, 1949

64 - Philadelphia Eagles, 64-0 win over Cincinnati Reds, 1934

63 - Pittsburgh Steelers, 63-7 win over New York Giants, 1952

63 - Chicago Cardinals, 63-35 win over New York Giants, 1948

62 - New Orleans Saints, 62-7 win over Atlanta Falcons, 2011

62 - New York Jets, 62-28 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1985

62 - Atlanta Falcons, 62-7 win over New Orleans Saints, 1973

62 - New York Giants, 62-10 win over Philadelphia Eagles, 1972

62 - Cleveland Browns, 62-3 win over Washington, 1954

62 - Cleveland Browns, 62-14 win over New York Giants, 1953

62 - Akron Pros, 62-0 win over Oorang Indians, 1922

What is the biggest margin of victory in an NFL game?

The Dolphins won by a whopping 50 points, but there have been worse blowouts in the NFL.

The largest margin of victory in league history is 64, which was set by the Philadelphia Eagles in a 64-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds in 1934, according to StatMuse.

Four NFL games have had margins of defeat of 60 points or more, with the most recent being the New England Patriots' 59-0 win over the Tennessee Titans in 2009.

What's the Dolphins franchise record for points in a game?

The Dolphins previous franchise record for points in a game was set during a 55-14 win over St. Louis in 1977. They easily broke that on Sunday.

It took the Dolphins just 1:23 to find the end zone, with Tua Tagovailoa connecting with Tyreek Hill for a 54-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in the first quarter. It was a sign of offensive things to come for Miami. De'Von Achane's eight-yard touchdown run helped the Dolphins take a 14-7 lead through the first quarter.

The Dolphins added three touchdowns in the third, with Tagovailoa finding Achane for a four-yard score and Raheem Mostert adding a pair of rushing touchdowns for a 35-14 lead.

Mostert scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter, one on the ground and another through the air, to push the Miami lead to 49-13 heading into the fourth.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa again found Achane for a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 43-point advantage at 56-13. Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White took over and followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, throwing a 68-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Chosen for a 63-13 lead. Achane then capped the scoring on a historic offensive performance.