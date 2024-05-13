When are NFL OTAs in 2024? Every team's key dates for offseason

The 2024 NFL calendar continues to roll out.
With the draft completed in late April and the schedule release on the horizon, the next part of the offseason is coming up.
Organized team activities – OTAs – are scheduled to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players planned through three phases.
Phase one through the first two weeks focuses on meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab. Phase two consumes the following three weeks and gets players on the field for various drills, though live contact is not permitted. The final phase occurs during the next four weeks where teams conduct a total of 10 days of OTAs, where live contact is still prohibited but 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.
Here’s a look at the key dates for all 32 NFL franchises with the first day to report looming:
Arizona Cardinals
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Atlanta Falcons
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, June 3-4, June 6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12
Baltimore Ravens
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Buffalo Bills
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Carolina Panthers
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Chicago Bears
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Cincinnati Bengals
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 28-30, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Cleveland Browns
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Dallas Cowboys
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Denver Broncos
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Detroit Lions
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 10-12
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Green Bay Packers
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Houston Texans
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Indianapolis Colts
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Jacksonville Jaguars
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12
Kansas City Chiefs
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 4-7
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Las Vegas Raiders
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Los Angeles Chargers
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 4-7
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Los Angeles Rams
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12
Miami Dolphins
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Minnesota Vikings
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
New England Patriots
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6-7
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
New Orleans Saints
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
New York Giants
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
New York Jets
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Philadelphia Eagles
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Pittsburgh Steelers
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
San Francisco 49ers
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Seattle Seahawks
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 4-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Tennessee Titans
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Washington Commanders
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 14-15, May 17, May 21-22, May 24, June 4-5, June 7
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13