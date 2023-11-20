Who holds the NFL's all-time record for QB rushing yards?

Get you a quarterback who can do both.

Lamar Jackson continued to climb historical ladders after his robust all-around performance helped the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

Jackson completed 16 of 26 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and no picks, but he made a significant achievement in the ground game. His 54 rushing yards on nine carries saw him jump to fourth among the NFL's all-time QB rushing leaders, surpassing Philadelphia Eagles legend Randall Cunningham.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But Jackson still has a decent amount of yards to go to become No. 1 all time. Here's everything to know about QB rushing statistics in the NFL:

Who holds the NFL all-time record for QB rushing yards?

The all-time record for QB rushing yards in the NFL belongs to Michael Vick. Vick, whose career spanned 13 years with the Atlanta Falcons, Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, rushed for 6,109 yards on 873 attempts (7.0 per carry). Here's a look at the top 10 (bold denotes QB is active):

Michael Vick: 6,109 yards on 873 attempts (7.0 per carry), 36 rush touchdowns Cam Newton: 5,628 yards on 1,118 attempts (5.0 per carry), 75 rush touchdowns Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos): 5,198 yards on 943 attempts (5.5 per carry), 26 rush touchdowns Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens): 4,972 yards on 828 attempts (6.0 per carry), 29 rush touchdowns Randall Cunningham: 4,928 yards on 775 attempts (6.4 per carry), 35 rush touchdowns Steve Young: 4,239 yards on 722 attempts (5.9 per carry), 43 rush touchdowns Fran Tarkenton: 3,674 yards on 675 attempts (5.4 per carry), 32 rush touchdowns Steve McNair: 3,590 yards on 669 attempts (5.4 per carry), 37 rush touchdowns Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets): 3,466 yards on 719 attempts (4.8 per carry), 35 rush touchdowns Donovan McNabb: 3,459 yards on 616 attempts (5.6 per carry), 29 rush touchdowns

John Elway, Josh Allen (currently with the Buffalo Bills) and Tobin Rote are the only other quarterbacks above the 3,000-yard mark.

Which NFL QB has the most rushing yards in a season?

Jackson made history in 2019 when he rushed for 1,206 yards, breaking Michael Vick's record of most rushing yards by a QB in a single season. Vick logged 1,039 yards with the Falcons in 2006.

Jackson hit his mark on 176 carries, averaging 6.9 yards per rush and adding seven touchdowns. Vick, for comparison's sake, did so on 123 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt with two touchdowns.

The achievement played in a role in Jackson winning NFL MVP that year, which was just his second season in the league.

Who has the most rushing yards as an active quarterback?

The active NFL quarterback with the most rushing yards is Russell Wilson. He has recorded 5,198 rushing yards during his 12-year career thus far, spending 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks and two currently with the Denver Broncos.

Wilson, 34, has logged 943 attempts and counting, averaging 5.5 yards a carry with 26 rushing touchdowns.

Which NFL QB has the most rushing yards in 2023?

Through 11 weeks, Lamar Jackson is the QB with the most rushing yards in 2023. The Ravens star has logged 535 yards and counting on 101 carries (5.3 yards per run) and five rushing touchdowns.

Next would be Joshua Dobbs, who has suited up for both the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings this year. Dobbs has 389 rush yards and counting on 70 carries (5.6 yards per run) and six rushing touchdowns.