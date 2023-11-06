Who is playing in NFL's Week 10? Here is the full schedule

It feels bizarre to say, but the 2023 NFL season is past the halfway mark.

Week 10 is now next up, with four teams off on their byes: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

Thursday Night Football will see 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on the road against the Chicago Bears.

The action on Sunday will commence early when the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots face off in Frankfurt, Germany.

Then the usual early window will feature seven games, chief among them being the San Francisco 49ers at the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Three games form the late window, the highlight being the Detroit Lions at the Los Angeles Chargers as both teams return from their bye.

Sunday Night Football will feature the New York Jets at the Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup of two in-the-hunt AFC squads.

Monday Night Football will conclude the action with the Denver Broncos on the road to face the Buffalo Bills, with both AFC teams desperately needing wins for differing reasons.

Here's a look at the full Week 10 slate...