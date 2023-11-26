Who is playing in NFL's Week 13? Here's the full schedule

An NFC Championship Game rematch is the headliner of the NFL's Week 13 slate.

But first, the penultimate week of byes will see six teams off: the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

Thursday Night Football is an important matchup of two top NFC teams when the Seattle Seahawks are at the Dallas Cowboys.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The early window on Sunday features seven affairs, chief among them being the Atlanta Falcons at the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts at the Tennessee Titans.

It gets spicier in the late window. The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the aforementioned NFC Championship Game rematch while the Denver Broncos are at the Houston Texans in a game of two rising AFC squads.

Sunday Night Football will feature the Kansas City Chiefs at the Green Bay Packers, with it marking Patrick Mahomes' first time at Lambeau Field.

Monday Night Football will wrap things up with the Cincinnati Bengals on the road versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cincinnati will not have Joe Burrow for the rest of the year.

Here's the full Week 13 slate...