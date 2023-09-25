Who is playing in NFL's Week 4? Here is the full schedule

Talk about a thrilling Week 3. And there's still 15 more to go.

The Miami Dolphins jumped to a historic 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos to move to 3-0, while Russell Wilson and Co. simultaneously dropped to an underwhelming 0-3 start in the Sean Payton era. Pivoting to another AFC East score, the Buffalo Bills routed the Washington Commanders 37-3 to end their 2-0 start and make it two wins in a row following the Week 1 loss to the New York Jets.

And that sets up what is expected to be the popcorn-inducing matchup when Week 4 rolls around.

Week 4 will begin with an NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions (2-1) and Green Bay Packers (2-1) in Lambeau Field, followed by the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) early Sunday morning in London.

Miami will play the Bills in Buffalo to kickstart the usual morning slate, with nine games on the dock. The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears will meet in Soldier Field to see who could end their winless drought first while the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns go at it in the AFC North in a battle of 2-1 teams.

The afternoon slate will feature just three games: two divisional affairs and one big-market clash. The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) will meet the Chargers (1-2) in Los Angeles while the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) head to the Bay Area to put a dent in the San Francisco 49ers' 3-0 start. The New England Patriots (1-2) will also face the Cowboys (2-1) in Dallas in what should be an intriguing contest.

Sunday Night Football was supposed to pit Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers against each other, but the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) will have to suffice against a New York Jets (1-2) team led by a struggling Zach Wilson.

The week will conclude with the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football.

Here is the full schedule for Week 4 in the NFL...