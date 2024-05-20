How to watch the NHL conference finals: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info

It's time for the NHL's version of the Frozen Four.

The Conference Finals of the 2024 playoffs have arrived, meaning there are only four teams remaining with a chance to raise the Stanley Cup.

Those teams are the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

Here's what to know about Round 3 of the playoffs:

What are the conference final matchups for the 2024 NHL playoffs?

Here's a look at the updated bracket:

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

Western Conference

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

What is the schedule for the conference finals of the 2024 NHL playoffs?

Here's the updated conference final schedule (* = if necessary):

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

Game 1: Panthers at Rangers, May 22 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Panthers at Rangers, May 24 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Rangers at Panthers, May 26 (3 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4: Rangers at Panthers, May 28 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 5*: Panthers at Rangers, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 6*: Rangers at Panthers, June 1 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 7*: Panthers at Rangers, June 3 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Western Conference

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers at Stars, May 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: Oilers at Stars, May 25 (8 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: Stars at Oilers, May 27 (TBD, TNT)

Game 4: Stars at Oilers, May 29 (TBD, TNT)

Game 5*: Oilers at Stars, May 31 (TBD, TNT)

Game 6*: Stars at Oilers, June 2 (TBD, TNT)

Game 7*: Oilers at Stars, June 4 (TBD, TNT)

Where to watch the NHL playoffs

NHL playoff games will air across ESPN, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Where to stream the NHL playoffs

Games airing on ESPN are available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Games airing on TNT can be streamed on TNTDrama.com and the TNT app, games airing on TBS can be streamed on TBS.com and the TBS app, and games airing on truTV can be streamed on truTV.com and the truTV app. Games shown on TNT, TBS and truTV can also be streamed on Max.

How many games are in the conference finals of the NHL playoffs?

Just like the other playoff series, the second round features a best-of-seven format where the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.

How many rounds are in the NHL playoffs?

There are four rounds in the NHL playoffs. Following the second round will be the conference finals and then the Stanley Cup Final.

Does the NHL reseed in the playoffs?

Like the NBA playoffs, the NHL follows a bracket format in the postseason and doesn't reseed.

When does the Stanley Cup Final start?

The Stanley Cup Final is expected to start no later than June 10.

What channel is the Stanley Cup Final on?

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will air on ESPN.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing, and to celebrate Kelly meets the first-ever female keeper of the Stanley Cup, Miragh Bitove.