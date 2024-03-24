Blackhawks' comeback win over Sharks biggest since Kane-Toews era

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Nick Foligno #17 celebrates after Philipp Kurashev #23 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates after he scored the game-tying goal with less than a minute to play in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on March 23, 2024 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks trailed by four goals early in the second period against the San Jose Sharks, but a furious comeback netted them a 5-4 overtime victory on the West Coast.

After Philipp Kurashev tied the game with 47 seconds remaining, Seth Jones scored the game-winning tally off an assist from Kurashev to finish off the furious comeback.

If it feels like it’s been a long time since the Blackhawks had a comeback win of this magnitude, there’s a good reason for that.

According to the Blackhawks, the four-goal comeback is the biggest the team has had since Oct. 12, 2009 when Chicago erased a five-goal deficit against the Calgary Flames and secured a 6-5 victory on a game-winning goal by Brent Seabrook.

The comeback started in the second period when Ryan Donato netted a goal at the 6:45 mark. Donato then assisted on Tyler Johnson’s tally with six minutes to go in the frame, leaving Chicago within two goals with a period to go.

Philipp Kurashev ties Saturday's game 4-4

After Jones scored to bring things within one, Wyatt Kaiser committed a hooking penalty in the final six minutes to give San Jose a power play. After the Sharks didn’t convert, the Blackhawks’ renewed their onslaught, and Kurashev scored a rebound goal with 47 seconds remaining to tie things up at 4-4.

Early in the overtime, Kurashev found Jones open in the offensive zone, and he snapped home a shot to give the Blackhawks the victory over the Sharks.

