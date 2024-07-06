Blackhawks sign Artyom Levshunov, No. 2 overall pick, to entry-level contract

The Blackhawks announced on Saturday that they signed No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft, Artyom Levshunov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

"Signing Artyom gives us the opportunity to continue his development in house and take the next step into professional hockey,” said Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson in a statement. “He’s a strong two-way defenseman that has all the tools to be a high-end player in the NHL and we’re excited to continue his growth at the pro level."

Levshunov figures to play a bit with the Rockford IceHogs before joining the Blackhawks, but he projects to be a top-pair defenseman with a right-handed shot before too long. He’s only 18 years old, and roared onto the national scene with 35 points (9G, 26A) in 38 games for Michigan State as a freshman last year. That was good for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors.

Levshunov will carry a $975,000 salary cap hit and his contract will run through the 2026-27 season.

