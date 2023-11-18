10 observations: Blackhawks' comeback falls short in Nashville

The Chicago Blackhawks' comeback fell short in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The schedule is finally going to start easing up for the Blackhawks, but that doesn't mean they can take their opponents lightly. The Predators went into the weekend tied for the second-fewest points in the NHL and had given up 20 goals during their four-game losing skid. It was a pretty even game but the Blackhawks couldn't find a way to pull out a win.

2. The Blackhawks have allowed up at least two goals in the first period in four of the last five games and six of the last eight. They've been playing in a hole more than they probably prefer of late.

3. Arvid Söderblom is typically calm and collected, but he showed some frustration in this game. On two of Nashville's goals, he thought he had the puck covered — or close to covered — and it got poked loose in both instances and directly resulted in goals. He hasn't won a game since Oct. 16 against Toronto. That was more than a month ago.

4. The Blackhawks went 0-for-2 on the power play against a Predators team that has the 30th-ranked penalty kill this season. They generated only two scoring chances in the four minutes of power-play time, per Natural Stat Trick.

5. Philipp Kurashev put Chicago on the board in the second period with his third goal of the season after cleaning up a rebound shot, but how about the pass by Seth Jones to Connor Bedard to make it happen. Thing of beauty.

KURASHEV PUTS THE HAWKS ON THE BOARD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nAfO6ZhzAZ — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 18, 2023

6. Bedard was held to only one shot on goal for the second straight game. Not sure how Jeremy Lauzon wasn't called for interference in the third period to prevent a tap-in goal. Bedard was barking at the official after the play and slammed the door when he went back to the bench.

7. Taylor Hall returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury. He led the team with five shots on goal. There was a play in the first period where he had a 2-on-1 with Taylor Raddysh and waited too long to shoot. I'm sure he would like to do that one over. But overall, I thought he looked good.

8. Alex Vlasic found himself on a shorthanded breakaway in the first period, which started in his own zone when he intercepted a pass. It's not something I had on my bingo card for this game. He was denied by former Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen after trying to go five-hole.

Alex Vlasic with a breakaway from his own zone. I don't know if we'll ever seen that again 😂 #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/u9hrRs5A63 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 18, 2023

9. Isaak Phillips has some wheels. The way he went from a dead stop to high gear in a straight-line sprint in the second period to prevent a potential half-breakaway was impressive.

10. Tyler Johnson scored his fifth goal of the season, which ranks second on the team. He's on pace for 27 goals. His career-high is 29, which he did twice with Tampa Bay in 2014-15 and 2018-19.

